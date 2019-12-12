This is quite possibly the biggest news for conservatives of the Trump administration and it’s being largely ignored:

Cocaine Mitch gets results, that’s for sure:

Maybe Dems should have been paying attention for the past three years?

Trending

ALL OF THEM!

Some Dems have taken notice. Sen. Tester, for example:

And here’s former Obama guy Brian Fallon admitting Dems can’t even reverse this if they win the next election and that it will take some sort of shady move to expand the court:

Good luck with that.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mitch McConnell