This is quite possibly the biggest news for conservatives of the Trump administration and it’s being largely ignored:

The Senate has just confirmed the 50th Circuit Judge in less than three years. For context, President Obama had a total of 55 in EIGHT years. — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) December 11, 2019

Cocaine Mitch gets results, that’s for sure:

In less than three years, President Trump has appointed and the Republican Senate has confirmed 50 circuit judges. That is already the most in any president’s whole first term since 1980. https://t.co/3Ns65gvCje pic.twitter.com/r0mZgunu7f — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 11, 2019

Maybe Dems should have been paying attention for the past three years?

ALL TIME GREATEST https://t.co/Bq7qLlMVkr — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 11, 2019

ALL OF THEM!

Trump tightens grips on judges as McConnell wins 50th Circuit pick. He says in interview he’s looking to clear the deck on district judges too before end of year “Whatever’s on the calendar, I’m going to make every effort I can to clear them all,” https://t.co/uU5IIyekrz — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) December 12, 2019

Some Dems have taken notice. Sen. Tester, for example:

Obama confirmed 55 Circuits in 8 years. Trump got 50 in 3. Overall Trump + McConnell approving judges faster than any president but Carter. Dems are in HUGE hole even with 2020 win

“I don't know if there are any positions that are going to be left to be filled” says Sen. Tester — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) December 12, 2019

Before impeachment, one last power play. McConnell wants to do as many as 18 District judges this month. Time is running short and Dems don’t want to cooperate, though some are their nominees. Thune says they’ll just abandon Dem nominees and focus on R nominees without a deal — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) December 12, 2019

And here’s former Obama guy Brian Fallon admitting Dems can’t even reverse this if they win the next election and that it will take some sort of shady move to expand the court:

Rather than just winning an election, @brianefallon says Dems need to expand the lower courts “Democrats are wrong to think the solution involves simply winning the next election so we can have our turn to nominate people again,” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) December 12, 2019

Good luck with that.

***