Dem Rep. Karen Bass (CA-37) told TMZ that the House is open to impeaching President Trump a second time if he wins in 2020 and there’s a Democratically controlled Senate:

WATCH: Democrat Rep. Karen Bass says the House is open to impeaching Trump again if he wins in 2020. pic.twitter.com/T952EL9RB7 — America Rising (@AmericaRising) December 11, 2019

They’re really not supposed to say this part out loud:

Not even done with this sham attempt and they're already planning another after President Trump wins This is absolute proof- this is a purely political maneuver. Pathetic. https://t.co/rLbkx0kvI8 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 11, 2019

Longer clip here:

Rep. Karen Bass Says House Open to Impeaching Trump Again if He Wins 2020 pic.twitter.com/INDb5QpsM3 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 11, 2019

Dems really will make this happen if they keep it up:

*When he wins — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) December 11, 2019

