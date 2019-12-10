It appears that libs aren’t entirely on board with Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment weak sauce as well as the fact that she’s daring to work with President Trump on the NAFTA replacement, USMCA:

Nothing more perfectly embodies the Democratic party than announcing articles of impeachment and a huge deal with the President on his single biggest priority on the same day. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 10, 2019

“This is the right thing to do,” she said:

Pelosi at @WSJ event says “we made great progress” on USMCA deal. Lighthizer flying to Mexico tomorrow, she notes. She says replacing Nafta "is very important." She says people ask: Why give Trump a win? "Why wouldn’t we?” Pelosi says. "This is the right thing to do." — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 10, 2019

And this isn’t going over very well. . .

Waleed Shahid, spox for Justice Dems — the group behind AOC — went as far as to compare Dems to HBO’s comedy “Veep”:

Veep levels of absurdity. https://t.co/5qfUzJuDg3 — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) December 10, 2019

They’re not even trying to use their leverage, lamented Media Matters’ Parker Molloy:

They didn’t even try to get a concession from the GOP in exchange for bringing this to a vote… jfc. They had leverage and then gave it away. https://t.co/DxO120nQcx — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 10, 2019

“It’s a straight up gift to him,” declared Crooked Media’s Brian Beutler:

The added insult here is that Democrats consummated the deal without extracting any concessions from Trump on the matter of his unprecedented effort to nullify the impeachment power. It's just a straight up gift to him. https://t.co/H8Y7OzEP61 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) December 10, 2019

And The Intercept’s Mehdi Hasan noted that Nancy Pelosi is not actually good at stopping President Trump, but she does have the one-liners:

If only Democrats and liberals stopped celebrating Pelosi's clapbacks and "Don't mess with me" one-liners and recognized how bad she is at *stopping* Trump – before it's too late! https://t.co/iTWOg4zJBr https://t.co/ScNF4HynaY — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 10, 2019

It’s “political incompetence” even!

Republicans spent years blocking everything from the Obama WH which they faced zero political consequences for. Democrats are impeaching Trump yet giving him a major policy win in the same breath. Political incompetence https://t.co/uYNPhtvEdf — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) December 10, 2019

There is not enough popcorn in the world for what we’re about to watch:

And these are the people we are supposed to listen to about “electability,” right? Laughable and maddening. https://t.co/TKFNnqDMuG — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) December 10, 2019

