It appears that libs aren’t entirely on board with Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment weak sauce as well as the fact that she’s daring to work with President Trump on the NAFTA replacement, USMCA:

“This is the right thing to do,” she said:

Trending

And this isn’t going over very well. . .

Waleed Shahid, spox for Justice Dems — the group behind AOC — went as far as to compare Dems to HBO’s comedy “Veep”:

They’re not even trying to use their leverage, lamented Media Matters’ Parker Molloy:

“It’s a straight up gift to him,” declared Crooked Media’s Brian Beutler:

And The Intercept’s Mehdi Hasan noted that Nancy Pelosi is not actually good at stopping President Trump, but she does have the one-liners:

It’s “political incompetence” even!

There is not enough popcorn in the world for what we’re about to watch:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris HayesNancy Pelosi