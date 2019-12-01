Let’s check in with Joe Biden and his Iowa Malarkey Tour, shall we?

How about we start off we the former Vice President lying about having spent time with Kim Jong Un? From Trump campaign official Francis Brennan:

Joe Biden claims has has "spent a lot of time" with Kim Jong Un. That is FALSE Biden and Kim Jong Un have never met. pic.twitter.com/evCJLqEdAz — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) December 1, 2019

A few seconds earlier, he also falsely claimed Kim was from South Korea:

The "No Malarkey" tour is going well for Joe Biden. Here's Joe claiming that he met Kim Jong Un. He also seems to believe that Kim Jong Un is from South Korea. pic.twitter.com/duw9nuvAVO — Florian (@BetaODork) December 1, 2019

Later in the day, Biden talked up “exporting manure”:

Now Biden is talking about exporting manure … — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) December 1, 2019

Well, he’s exporting *his* BS, that’s for sure.

FWIW, the two Biden events I’ve seen so far are the best I’ve seen of him on the trail. It’s like he got a B12 shot — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) December 1, 2019

Wait, this is his “best”?!

***