Let’s check in with Joe Biden and his Iowa Malarkey Tour, shall we?

How about we start off we the former Vice President lying about having spent time with Kim Jong Un? From Trump campaign official Francis Brennan:

A few seconds earlier, he also falsely claimed Kim was from South Korea:

Later in the day, Biden talked up “exporting manure”:

Well, he’s exporting *his* BS, that’s for sure.

Wait, this is his “best”?!

***

