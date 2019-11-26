The Washington Post is reporting that President Trump is tasking his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, with overseeing the construction of the border wall:

President Trump has tapped Jared Kushner to oversee construction of his border wall, The Washington Post reports. https://t.co/OlU4ZsbjFZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 26, 2019

According to the Post, he’s now the “de facto project manager”:

“President Trump has made his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, the de facto project manager for constructing his border wall, frustrated with a lack of progress over one of his top priorities”https://t.co/kTuJqjN3vZ — Rebecca Rainey (@RebeccaARainey) November 26, 2019

The DHS admitted earlier this month that no new border wall had actually been constructed, which we assume is where Jared comes in:

Everyone says @realDonaldTrump is a liar, but I BELIEVE! Please just tweet me the longitude and latitude of a single inch of new wall, Mr. President, so we can put an end to this slander.https://t.co/ZCcdpC9A1U — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 14, 2019

To counter critics, the president argues that upgraded fencing should count as new wall construction: