The Washington Post is reporting that President Trump is tasking his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, with overseeing the construction of the border wall:

According to the Post, he’s now the “de facto project manager”:

The DHS admitted earlier this month that no new border wall had actually been constructed, which we assume is where Jared comes in:

To counter critics, the president argues that upgraded fencing should count as new wall construction:

Tags: border wall