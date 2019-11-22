Unbelievable. . .

Did you happen to watch the footage of President Trump arriving in Austin, Texas earlier this week?

Because somehow his use of the built in stairs in the belly of Air Force One turned into a conspiracy theory thanks to Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George:

This is where his marriage to Kellyanne helps propel this total BS as folks think he has inside knowledge of what’s going on:

Conway’s mega-viral tweet has almost 20,000 likes as of the publication of this post:

And it’s total BS. The reason they used the internal stairs was because of wind gusts in the area that made the roll-up stairs unsafe:

So, when will George, at the very least, delete his tweet?

***

Tags: Donald TrumpGeorge Conway