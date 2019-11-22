Unbelievable. . .
Did you happen to watch the footage of President Trump arriving in Austin, Texas earlier this week?
Arriving in Austin.. POTUS, Ivanka and the White House Physician. pic.twitter.com/Av2nRMV3kt
— Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) November 20, 2019
Because somehow his use of the built in stairs in the belly of Air Force One turned into a conspiracy theory thanks to Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George:
Why is he using the downstairs door with the shorter stairs? Did he trip on Saturday and require a CT scan? https://t.co/0rfhnKH4oE
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 21, 2019
This is where his marriage to Kellyanne helps propel this total BS as folks think he has inside knowledge of what’s going on:
Sounds like @gtconway3d knows someone on the inside https://t.co/LKU40fgg15
— Justin Stangel (@Justin_Stangel) November 21, 2019
Conway’s mega-viral tweet has almost 20,000 likes as of the publication of this post:
This could prove more significant than all those hearings we just watched. You really do have to consider the source. https://t.co/4YHmhCk54d
— John Huey (@johnwhuey) November 22, 2019
And it’s total BS. The reason they used the internal stairs was because of wind gusts in the area that made the roll-up stairs unsafe:
Question answered: Air Force ground crew decided not to use the taller roll-up stairs Wednesday when Air Force One landed in Austin, TX because there were sustained winds of 17mph and gusts of 30mph. https://t.co/89OVmdB45L https://t.co/esYrR3Me2Y
— David Martosko (@dmartosko) November 22, 2019
So, when will George, at the very least, delete his tweet?
Becoming a comical conspiracy theorist with no credibility to own Trump. https://t.co/OCXYEjtgF3
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 21, 2019
