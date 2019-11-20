Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is back at work at the White House today:

But first he took a selfie. Literally.

From CBS News:

We’re in the middle of a potential constitutional crisis and the guy at the center of it is acting like a teenager. Wonderful.

Screengrab above from this video:

And it wasn’t lost on reporters that the spot was in view of everyone:

***

