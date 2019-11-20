Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is back at work at the White House today:

After testifying yesterday, Lt. Col. Vindman is expected to return to work today, I’m told. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 20, 2019

But first he took a selfie. Literally.

From CBS News:

We’re in the middle of a potential constitutional crisis and the guy at the center of it is acting like a teenager. Wonderful.

Screengrab above from this video:

Exclusive: Our sharp @CBSNews photographer captured a good spirited Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman returning to work after testifying in #ImpeachmentHearings. Here, Vindman is with his twin brother clearly wanting to be seen as they take a selfie in front of the West Wing. pic.twitter.com/qrbf14M6oy — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) November 20, 2019

And it wasn’t lost on reporters that the spot was in view of everyone:

Lt. Col. Vindman goes back to work – and takes a selfie in a spot where everyone in the complex knows they will be immediately visible to TV cameras —> https://t.co/Idy6otnSik — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) November 20, 2019

