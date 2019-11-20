House Majority Forward, the new dark money group founded by prominent Dems, is out with a new focus group report on two swing districts in New Jersey, and OOOOH BOY is it bad for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Money quote: “There was a great deal of ambivalence about impeachment and apparently more support for

dropping it than pursuing it.”

Brutal graf in @SpeakerPelosi's focus groups with suburban voters: "There was a great deal of ambivalence about impeachment and apparently more support for

dropping it than pursuing it." Impeachment "is seen as dominating the Democrats' agenda.” https://t.co/u4atYPHNvP pic.twitter.com/daGJGoedY9 — Congressional Leadership Fund (@CLFSuperPAC) November 19, 2019

No wonder Dem Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02) is freaked out by impeachment:

Those are both swing districts currently held by Dems. The results shed some light on NJ-02 Rep. Jeff Van Drew's opposition to impeachment. Here's a link to the full doc: https://t.co/vj6JsVSNtu — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 19, 2019

More: Democrats “don’t care about the middle class.”

According to @SpeakerPelosi and @HouseForward’s focus groups with suburban voters: “Democrats… don’t care about the middle class.” and “All Democrats seem to want to do is impeachment.” Absolutely brutal. https://t.co/u4atYPHNvP pic.twitter.com/eIupFwsNJY — Congressional Leadership Fund (@CLFSuperPAC) November 19, 2019

Oh, and they thin President Turmp’s trade war shows that he’s “tough”:

The issues voters brought up the most were immigration and national security. No one brought up impeachment unless it was brought up to them. The only time Trump's tariffs were brought up is when voters gave him credit for being "tough" — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 19, 2019

Several respondents said they felt America was in decline and credited Trump with trying to offer a course correction especially on trade, immigration, and the economy — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 19, 2019

And they agree with the president on immigration:

Most respondents among all groups said they agree with Trump on immigration. "Almost to a person, immigration was described as a matter of bringing “control” to our borders and immigration system" Note: No one brought up child separation or said they wanted a wall — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 19, 2019

When asked what should Congress work on, the most common response was controlling immigration — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 19, 2019

Medicare-for-all? HAHAHA:

Medicare for All presented a lot of confusion and the more people heard about the plan, the less they liked it. "When they learned it represents a single-payer plan, voters quickly raised concerns about how it takes away choice, puts health care decisions in the hands of govt." — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 19, 2019

Dems, the “Monkey, Sheep, Unicorn, Jackal, Turtle, Groundhog” party!

They asked the respondents to use animals or vehicles to describe both political parties. GOP was described as: Lion, Bear, Boar, Sloth, Snake, Mercedes Dems were described as: Monkey, Sheep, Unicorn, Jackal, Turtle, Groundhog — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 19, 2019

