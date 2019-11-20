House Majority Forward, the new dark money group founded by prominent Dems, is out with a new focus group report on two swing districts in New Jersey, and OOOOH BOY is it bad for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Money quote: “There was a great deal of ambivalence about impeachment and apparently more support for
dropping it than pursuing it.”

No wonder Dem Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02) is freaked out by impeachment:

More: Democrats “don’t care about the middle class.”

Oh, and they thin President Turmp’s trade war shows that he’s “tough”:

And they agree with the president on immigration:

Medicare-for-all? HAHAHA:

Dems, the “Monkey, Sheep, Unicorn, Jackal, Turtle, Groundhog” party!

