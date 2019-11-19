The Federalist’s Sean Davis breaks down this morning’s testimony of NSC member Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

THREAD ==>

Nunes: Did you discuss the July 25 call or July 26 call with anyone outside the White House? Vindman: Yes. George Kent, and someone I'm not going to name who works in the intelligence community. Schiff just told Vindman not to answer the question. Vindman is the leaker. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 19, 2019

Nunes: Mr. Vindman, you are here under subpoena. You can either answer the question, or you can plead the Fifth Amendment. Volkov, Vindman's attorney: Schiff said he doesn't have to answer it. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 19, 2019

Recall that Vindman testified under oath last month that he didn't know who the whistleblower is. But when asked to name the unnamed intel analyst he leaked the July 25 call to, he refused, and his attorney said he wouldn't name the whistleblower. Vindman lied last month. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 19, 2019

VINDMAN, on October 29: "I do not know who the whistleblower is." VINDMAN and his lawyer, today: I won't tell you the name of the intel analyst I deliberately leaked to, because it would out the anti-Trump whistleblower. Pick one, Vindman. Because one of those is a lie. pic.twitter.com/0gq8UM9Vdi — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 19, 2019

Vindman was insubordinate, ignored chain of command, leaked, and lied to Congress about not knowing who the whistleblower is, when he clearly knows because he was the whistleblower's primary source. He deserves to be court-martialied under the UCMJ. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 19, 2019

Yes, Dems do “think you are stupid”:

Schiff colluded w/registered Dem CIA leaker ("whistleblower") Schiff lied about his staff not speaking to leaker Schiff still claims to not know who the leaker is, but magically can shut down questions about the leaker before they start In sum: Democrats think you are stupid pic.twitter.com/AHKnJIUPwr — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) November 19, 2019

We also don’t buy Rep. Adam Schiff saying he doesn’t know the identity of the whistleblower:

Vindman and Schiff are essentially acknowledging that Vindman was the whistleblower’s source. They’re also both saying that neither of them know who the whistleblower is. So they’re both lying. #ImpeachmentHearings #StopTheSchiffShow — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) November 19, 2019

It’s really pretty comical at this point:

It’s pretty remarkable that both Vindman and Schiff claim to be unaware of the identity of the “whistleblower,” but both know precisely when to cut off questions about him. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 19, 2019

Maybe Scooby Doo can solve this mystery?

If Adam Schiff & LTC Vindman don’t know who the “whistleblower” is, how would they know that naming the one person LTC Vindman spoke to in the intelligence community would out the “whistleblower”? 🤔 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 19, 2019

Watch here:

🚨HOLY SMOKES 🚨 This exact moment is when we know the impeachment hearings are a farce: Schiff, Vindman: We do not know the identity of the whistleblower GOP: So how will you know if we name him? Schiff, Vindman: STOP ASKING QUESTIONS! HE'S A GREAT GUY. IT HURTS HIS FEELINGS pic.twitter.com/6Fn0n5dzO4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 19, 2019

***

