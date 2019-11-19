Rep. Elise Stefanik just finished up her questioning at today’s impeachment hearing where she started off by saying that her constituents “have many concerns” about Hunter Biden and his time on the board of Burisma:

Rep. Elise Stefanik says her constituents in New York's 21st congressional district "have many concerns" about Hunter Biden sitting on the board of Burisma https://t.co/OZ2lHu07Z6 pic.twitter.com/VnEFUMfh7v — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2019

And she got Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman to admit on the record that Hunter’s role on the board could be a potential conflict of interest:

“Certainly the potential, yes,” Vindman says to Stefanik when asked if Hunter Biden on Burisma board had the potential of an “appearance” of a conflict of interest. Williams agrees — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 19, 2019

But, as we saw last week, blue-check libs were not happy with what she had to say. Here are the top 20 worst reactions we’ve seen so far. .

1. “Ellen” producer Andy Lassner:

Just found out her full name is Elise Nunes Jordan Stefanik… — andy lassner (@andylassner) November 19, 2019

2. Charlotte Clymer, Human Rights Campaign:

Rep. Elise Stefanik just tried to frame Lt. Col. Vindman as arrogant for simply stating he is qualified as an expert on Ukraine to serve in his current role, which requires said expertise.#ImpeachmentHearing — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 19, 2019

3. Greg Dworkin, The Daily Kos:

apparently Rep Stefanik was successfully able to establish that Trump outranks Lt Col Vindman — Greg Dworkin (@DemFromCT) November 19, 2019

4. Charles Piers, The Politics Blog:

Swalwell with the put-away. Say goodnight, Ms. Stefanik. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 19, 2019

5. @cFidd, The Daily Kos:

More like eLIES Stefanik amirite … I'll show myself out pic.twitter.com/PE17IrLyLW — Fiddler (@cFidd) November 19, 2019

6. Tara Dublin, writer:

You can wear a top from Forever 21 like that to go out drinking with your girlfriends, #TrashyStefanik, but not to an official #ImpeachmentHearing 🙄 ⁦@EliseStefanik⁩ #ImpeachmentTaskForce pic.twitter.com/BBmk767gI2 — Tara Dublin Is Ready For Her Big Break (@taradublinrocks) November 19, 2019

7. Grant Stern, writer:

Rep. Stefanik just peddled the theory: 'Trump's bribery and extortion plot didn't work out after months of trying, so it's all good.' If this was a drinking game for every lie she said, you'd have to drink now. Instead, buy a shot for her opponent @TedraCobb.#VindmanTestimony — Grant Stern (@grantstern) November 19, 2019

8. Litsa Dremousis, writer:

Stefanik is the poster child for the 53% of white women who voted for this mess. #ImpeachmentHearing — Litsa Dremousis (@LitsaDremousis) November 19, 2019

9. Michelangelo Signorile, radio host:

.@EliseStefanik is now speaking only in turn. Still, let’s boot her and elect @TedraCobb #ImpeachmentHearings — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) November 19, 2019

10. Susan Hennessey, CNN:

Stefanik is trying to suggest that conditioning the aid on a corruption certification is proper since it is required by law. The problem is that DOD made that certification, and then, when Trump froze the aid, DOD reaffirmed the certification! — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) November 19, 2019

11. Sophia Nelson, writer:

Rep. @EliseStefanik is being dishonest here–her constituents in NY-21 DO NOT have serious concerns about #HunterBiden she does and the GOP does. #ImpeachmentHearings #impeachment #ImpeachmentDay — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) November 19, 2019

12. Alvin aqua Blanco, @HipHopWired:

Who of Ms. Stefanik’s constituents have inquired about Hunter Biden? Asking for a friend. #VindmanTestimony #impeachmenthearings — Alvin aqua Blanco (@Aqua174) November 19, 2019

13. Adrienne Elrod, MSNBC contributor:

Elise Stefanik pandering to her Fox audience again. — adrienneelrod (@adrienneelrod) November 19, 2019

14. Sophia Tesfaye, Salon:

GOP's impeachment antics backfire: Maybe Elise Stefanik just wants to lose https://t.co/sjRfQrfMN2 — Sophia Tesfaye (@SophiaTesfaye) November 19, 2019

15. @rejects, podcaster:

I couldn’t figure out who Elise Stefanik reminded me of… but I’m pretty sure she’s ready to deny your gay marriage license. pic.twitter.com/dFhOLcWkko — Neil+ (@rejects) November 19, 2019

16. Joyce Allene, law professor:

If there are legitimate concerns about Hunter Biden, we have US law enforcement agencies like the FBI that can investigation without sacrificing important national security interests by withholding aid to Ukraine, @EliseStefanik — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 19, 2019

17. Zack Hunt, writer:

I don't understand how Stefanik is able to ask questions during the #ImpeachmentHearing today. I thought she had been silenced by Adam Schiff…. — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) November 19, 2019

18. Tiffany Cross, @TheBeatDC:

Every time @EliseStefanik speaks everyone should head over to @TedraCobb for Congress.🤑 — Tiffany Cross (@TiffanyDCross) November 19, 2019

19. Meredith Gould, artist:

And finally, 20. Kendra James, writer:

i hate this stefanik woman so much. — KJ (@KendraJames_) November 19, 2019

They really just don’t like her.

