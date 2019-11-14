No big deal, just a reminder that when Deval Patrick was governor of Massachusetts he fired people who tried to force his convicted rapist brother-in-law (now former) to register as a sex offender:

In 2014 Deval Patrick fired leaders of his state's Sex Offender Registry for trying to force his brother in law to register due to being convicted of rape in California in 1993. In 2019, that same rapist was sentenced to 6 years for another rape. 1/https://t.co/dPbQ6ElSml — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) November 14, 2019

From the Boston Globe in 2014:

. . . On Monday, Patrick, still seething over the story eight years later, explained his recent decision to remove the top two officials at the state Sex Offender Registry Board, saying they improperly tried to force his brother-in-law to register as a sex offender. In his first public comments on the shakeup at the agency, Patrick blamed the officials, his own appointees, for a number of other problems, including failing to update regulations and fostering an unproductive work environment. But he made it clear, as he prepares to leave office, that he is still nursing wounds from his first political campaign. Blaming the Herald and the Republican Party for the revelation, Patrick said the disclosure that his brother-in-law had been convicted of raping his wife, Patrick’s sister, more than a decade earlier in California “nearly destroyed their lives.”

And then he did it again. Holy s***:

The victim in the most recent rape said that she came home and found Patrick's brother in law hiding in the closet. He stalking, kidnapped, and raped her. She said that she hoped for a long sentence because she would spend her life in fear if he was out.https://t.co/CuqbmHVcXr — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) November 14, 2019

Yep, “this is disqualifying”:

But Patrick didn't want his family member to register as a sex offender. It was a "family matter", and thus only "marital" rape. Deval fired the head of the state bureau who tried to require registration. 10 years before the rapist's latest conviction. This is disqualifying. — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) November 14, 2019

From The Boston Herald:

A Norfolk Superior Court judge sentenced a Milton man on Monday to six to eight years in prison for kidnapping and raping his ex-wife, former Gov. Deval Patrick’s sister — even though prosecutors asked for 17 to 22 years and the victim said she is “terrified” at the prospect of his release. “The kids may want the court to be lenient,” the ex-wife said, referring to their children, her voice breaking as her former husband, Bernard Sigh, stood roughly 20 feet away, showing no emotion. “My asking for a long sentence may be hard for them to understand. But they don’t know Bernie the way I do … I am terrified at the thought of him being released … I would have to leave everything … I would always be looking over my shoulder.”

Oh, and Michele Dauber, a Stanford professor, knows Patrick:

I have known Deval a long time. We clerked for the same judge. I admired him for many years. But his conduct in this matter is reprehensible and fails to respect women and survivors. Rape is rape. It doesn't matter if the offender is married to the victim. — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) November 14, 2019

Just quit now, Deval:

Indeed, so-called "marital rape" should be treated as if it is more serious, not less, given the betrayal of trust involved. In addition, it is likely to result in the murder of the victim given what we know of spousal abuse. Rape is rape. Even if your brother in law does it. — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) November 14, 2019

***

Related: