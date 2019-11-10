In an interview on “Face the Nation” this morning, White House National Security Officer Robert O’Brien said that impeachment inquiry witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman will be removed from his post on the National Security Council:

O’Brien told CBS News that his removal is part of a downsizing of the entire NSC staff:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, who has testified under oath, is serving on the National Security Council currently. Will he continue to work for you despite testifying against the president?

O’BRIEN: Well- well look, one of the things that I’ve talked about is that we’re streamlining the National Security Council. It got bloated to like two hundred and thirty six people from- up from 100 in the Bush administration under President Obama. We’re streamlining the National Security Council. There are people that are detailed from different departments and agencies. My understanding is he’s- is that Colonel Vindman is- is detailed from the Department of Defense. So everyone who’s detailed at the NSC, people are going to start going back to their own departments and we’ll bring in new folks. But we’re going to get that number down to around 100 people. That’s what it was under Condoleezza Rice. She came and met with me. I met with a number of my successors.

This shouldn’t come as a shock because this is exactly what O’Brien said he was going to do:

And even if this wasn’t part of an already announced downsizing, President Trump can remove him anyway:

Even the whistleblower’s lawyer agrees:

But the Trump administration will potentially have an issue if they retaliate against Lt. Col. Vindman:

