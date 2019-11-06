Libs: Trump’s rhetoric is so toxic!
Also libs: Hey, we’re not real big fans of making Tucson a sanctuary city, however:
ICYMI: Tucson voters overwhelmingly struck down the 'sanctuary city' proposal https://t.co/f3fUVN2fZq via @TucsonStar
— Justin Sayers (@_JustinSayers) November 6, 2019
From the Arizona Daily Star:
Tucson voters overwhelmingly opted against the “sanctuary city” initiative, which would have limited the circumstances in which police officers could ask about immigration status.
Partial results for Proposition 205, also known as The Tucson Families Free and Together Initiative, showed 58,820 voters, or 71.4%, voted “no” on the proposal compared to just 23,562, or 29%, who voted “yes.”
This would have made Tucson the first sanctuary city in the state:
BREAKING: Tucson, Arizona, voters soundly reject measure to become the first sanctuary city in Arizona – KGUN-TV
— LIVE Breaking News (@NewsBreaking) November 6, 2019
Keep in mind, Tucson is a liberal city:
Woah! In Tucson, liberal enclave of Arizona, voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that would have designated Tucson a “sanctuary city.”
Note to the 2020 Democrats hoping to turn Arizona blue: your radical immigration policies are not popular. https://t.co/osKNJYzFIy
— Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) November 6, 2019
In fact, the same voters that torched the sanctuary city bill elected the city’s first Latina mayor, Dem Regina Romero:
2019 election results: Regina Romero becomes Tucson's first Latina mayor, 'Sanctuary city' initiative rejected https://t.co/fszucTGNkv pic.twitter.com/z3ZzMyHXfD
— Arizona Daily Star (@TucsonStar) November 6, 2019
Mayor-elect Romero’s first priority? Climate change legislation. From the Arizona Daily Star:
Romero said her priority is to put together a bold climate action plan for the city
“If we want to move our economy to a progressive place, if we want to continue investing in our infrastructure, if we want to continue creating high wage, long term jobs we have to tackle climate resiliency in our city,” she said on Tuesday night. “We are the second city that is heating up the most right after Phoenix and so we’ve got to work immediately on it.”
***
