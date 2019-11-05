Maybe he forgot he’s running as a Republican, but true conservative Joe Walsh endorsed Dems’ “hoped-for socialism” over another four years of President Trump’s “actual authoritarianism”:

This is the same socialism that will lead to Donald Trump’s re-election, at least according to Joe Walsh from like three months ago:

And Joe Walsh from about 6 months ago was saying this socialism kills people:

We’re going to be Venezuela, which apparently now is OK:

And we eagerly await some examples of the president’s authoritarianism:

Even CNN’s Anna Navarro we’re not the same as true authoritarian countries:

