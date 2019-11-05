Maybe he forgot he’s running as a Republican, but true conservative Joe Walsh endorsed Dems’ “hoped-for socialism” over another four years of President Trump’s “actual authoritarianism”:

I’m a conservative, but I have no doubt that Donald Trump’s actual authoritarianism is a much bigger threat to this country than any of the Democrat’s hoped-for socialism. Put another way: I’m way more afraid of a dictator than I am of a guaranteed jobs program or free college. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 4, 2019

This is the same socialism that will lead to Donald Trump’s re-election, at least according to Joe Walsh from like three months ago:

I’m not a Democrat, but @JohnDelaney is right. Bernie’s Socialism is the path to Trump’s re-election. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 31, 2019

And Joe Walsh from about 6 months ago was saying this socialism kills people:

Respectfully Mr Mayor, nope. It's important we put that word "Socialism" out there as much as possible. And explain to people what it means. And tell people how it kills. And how it destroys. And how it erases human freedom. We need to educate people on what that label means. https://t.co/ugA2D5m5t6 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 4, 2019

We’re going to be Venezuela, which apparently now is OK:

Make no mistake: Venezuela is what happens when you let socialism consume your country. https://t.co/HPBf4QRkS5 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 16, 2019

And we eagerly await some examples of the president’s authoritarianism:

Yes, @realDonaldTrump is such an "actual authoritarian" that any American citizen who is so inclined feels 100% secure in tweeting @ him, 'booing' him in public, publishing an entire front-page worth of hit pieces against him, or even running against him in democratic elections. https://t.co/WKMY5gd3l0 — Allen Dulles (@AllenDulles6) November 5, 2019

Even CNN’s Anna Navarro we’re not the same as true authoritarian countries:

Good Morning from Washington National Airport. Regardless of how u feel about #PresidentLoco, this is what freedom of expression looks like. In many other countries -Cuba, Venezuela, N Korea, to name a few- this could get you beaten, jailed or worse. pic.twitter.com/4TAWheHv0d — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 5, 2019

