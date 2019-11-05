From the NY Times yesterday, new battleground state polling shows that President Donald Trump’s “advantage in the Electoral College has persisted or even increased since 2016”:

NY Times sub-headline: Signs that the president’s advantage in the Electoral College has persisted or even increased since 2016.https://t.co/DRaPeDTlvC pic.twitter.com/zNUnXJSuA4 — Rick Tyler (@rickwtyler) November 5, 2019

That sound you hear from Dems is “GULP!”:

Despite low national approval ratings and the specter of impeachment, President Trump remains highly competitive in the battleground states likeliest to decide his re-election. https://t.co/jCALT5K1sz — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) November 4, 2019

Do Elizabeth Warren have a plan for this?

Now, contrast that with this BS poll from the Washington Post that “Morning Joe” was quick to highlight this morning:

New WaPo/ABC News 2020 match-up numbers pic.twitter.com/NTesrdAPVE — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) November 5, 2019

A 56%-39% loss would be similar to Ronald Reagan beating Walter Mondale in 1984. Do any Dems actually think that’s what’s going to happen?

***