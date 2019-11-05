From the NY Times yesterday, new battleground state polling shows that President Donald Trump’s “advantage in the Electoral College has persisted or even increased since 2016”:

That sound you hear from Dems is “GULP!”:

Do Elizabeth Warren have a plan for this?

Now, contrast that with this BS poll from the Washington Post that “Morning Joe” was quick to highlight this morning:

A 56%-39% loss would be similar to Ronald Reagan beating Walter Mondale in 1984. Do any Dems actually think that’s what’s going to happen?

