From the NY Times yesterday, new battleground state polling shows that President Donald Trump’s “advantage in the Electoral College has persisted or even increased since 2016”:
NY Times sub-headline: Signs that the president’s advantage in the Electoral College has persisted or even increased since 2016.https://t.co/DRaPeDTlvC pic.twitter.com/zNUnXJSuA4
That sound you hear from Dems is “GULP!”:
Despite low national approval ratings and the specter of impeachment, President Trump remains highly competitive in the battleground states likeliest to decide his re-election. https://t.co/jCALT5K1sz
Do Elizabeth Warren have a plan for this?
@ewarren @SenWarren @theDemocrats You seem to have a plan for everything except one to win the election. #Biden #Klobuchar #Buttigieg #Democratshttps://t.co/ShKOPPCrgf
Now, contrast that with this BS poll from the Washington Post that “Morning Joe” was quick to highlight this morning:
New WaPo/ABC News 2020 match-up numbers pic.twitter.com/NTesrdAPVE
A 56%-39% loss would be similar to Ronald Reagan beating Walter Mondale in 1984. Do any Dems actually think that’s what’s going to happen?
