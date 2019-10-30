LOL Joe Biden! We agree:
The Biden campaign could have maybe rethought this email signature and topic combo. pic.twitter.com/9J0a2tfzcT
— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 30, 2019
And yes, it’s real:
Wait is this real
— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) October 30, 2019
Legit “Lmfao” funny:
Lmfao
— Eric Pope (@MrPope) October 30, 2019
Or maybe team Biden is finally accepting it?
I mean… maybe it’s good that they’re coming to terms with it?
— Joy Carletti (@LaughAtlantis) October 30, 2019
Maybe they’re finally being honest?
— Jeff Drake (@hatethedrake) October 30, 2019
Is there a rake this man won't step on?
— a Demisexual's Pushy Cat (@Mandabald) October 30, 2019
And in case you didn’t guess the real target of the email:
Yes! But the email preview was about trump. It just hasn’t loaded yet!
— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 30, 2019
***