Ari Fleischer, former press secretary for George W. Bush, pointed out to 2016 presidential embarrassment Evan McMullin that under his reading of the law, Barack Obama should’ve been impeached when he was caught on a hot mic telling Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that he’d have “more flexibility” after the 2012 election.

Fleischer’s back-and-forth with the Egg McMuffin started with this tweet where he questions if Trump’s comments is impeachable in the first place:

This Army officer working at the NSC was right. The POTUS mention of the Bidens was inappropriate. The question now is: was it a crime? Was it an impeachable offense? That’s the only issue that matters. https://t.co/hBz2m8a72s — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 29, 2019

Enter the Never-Trump conservative from Utah:

According to 52 USC 30121, it’s illegal to solicit the contribution of a thing of value from a foreigner in connection with a federal election. As you know, campaigns pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for opposition research and communications related services. It was a crime. https://t.co/9pUWmuARxx — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) October 29, 2019

And not just any crime, but an attempt by Trump to cripple the American people’s ability to vote him out of office by again enlisting the help of a disinformation campaign by a foreign power. This is a direct, illegal attack on our elections and freedom. It MUST be impeachable. — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) October 29, 2019

And, BOOM:

Then you need to impeach Obama, who sought help in his re-election when he asked Russian Pres Medvedev for “space” until Election Day, after which he would have “more flexibility” on missile defense. O sought to help himself. Trump sought to weaken an opponent. Same core issue. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 29, 2019

***