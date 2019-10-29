Ari Fleischer, former press secretary for George W. Bush, pointed out to 2016 presidential embarrassment Evan McMullin that under his reading of the law, Barack Obama should’ve been impeached when he was caught on a hot mic telling Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that he’d have “more flexibility” after the 2012 election.

Fleischer’s back-and-forth with the Egg McMuffin started with this tweet where he questions if Trump’s comments is impeachable in the first place:

Enter the Never-Trump conservative from Utah:

And, BOOM:

