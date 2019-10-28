Dana Shell Smith, ambassador to Qatar during the Obama administration, is not a fan of President Trump’s tough talk on the death of terror leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi:
This gruesome, vivid and probably exaggerated description of dogs chasing down Baghdadi will endanger our personnel in the region.
No, she’s 100% serious:
Are you out of your mind ?
She went on to use the “proper Muslim burial” of Osama bin Laden as an example of how her guy acted:
When bin Laden was killed, we were careful to be clear that he had been given a proper Muslim burial. Not because we gave a damn about him but because it was important for our relationships in the region and safety of our military and diplomats.
We’re pretty delighted in al-Baghdadi’s death, TBH:
Also, it’s how America rolls. With honor. We don’t delight in death like the terrorists do. This description is horrifying.
Got it? Orange Man Bad:
Should go without saying but to be perfectly clear, I’m remarking on this presser. Not on the actual operation. The killing of Baghdadi was unquestionably good and necessary.
Of course, she left out how the White House how to walk back its language on the OBL raid shortly afterwards. When team Hope-and-Change said OBL used his wife as a human shield, was that OK?
Days after the bin Laden raid in 2011, the WH walked back some details of its initial account. "Bin Laden was not 'killed in a firefight,' and he did not use his wife as a 'human shield,' as originally claimed." https://t.co/eMrrHKK8sh Who knows what the coming days will bring.
And we still have questions about the whole burial at sea:
We literally threw his body into the ocean https://t.co/vhyORJ4bpY
100% this:
I liked it. But then again, I’m glad when ruthless, murderous enemies of the country I love are eliminated. Why aren’t you? https://t.co/JppnVGpEtp
