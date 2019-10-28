Dana Shell Smith, ambassador to Qatar during the Obama administration, is not a fan of President Trump’s tough talk on the death of terror leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi:

No, she’s 100% serious:

She went on to use the “proper Muslim burial” of Osama bin Laden as an example of how her guy acted:

We’re pretty delighted in al-Baghdadi’s death, TBH:

Got it? Orange Man Bad:

Of course, she left out how the White House how to walk back its language on the OBL raid shortly afterwards. When team Hope-and-Change said OBL used his wife as a human shield, was that OK?

And we still have questions about the whole burial at sea:

100% this:

***

