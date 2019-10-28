Dana Shell Smith, ambassador to Qatar during the Obama administration, is not a fan of President Trump’s tough talk on the death of terror leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi:

This gruesome, vivid and probably exaggerated description of dogs chasing down Baghdadi will endanger our personnel in the region. — Dana Shell Smith (@AmbDana) October 27, 2019

No, she’s 100% serious:

Are you out of your mind ? — Anna Khait (@Annakhait) October 27, 2019

She went on to use the “proper Muslim burial” of Osama bin Laden as an example of how her guy acted:

When bin Laden was killed, we were careful to be clear that he had been given a proper Muslim burial. Not because we gave a damn about him but because it was important for our relationships in the region and safety of our military and diplomats. — Dana Shell Smith (@AmbDana) October 27, 2019

We’re pretty delighted in al-Baghdadi’s death, TBH:

Also, it’s how America rolls. With honor. We don’t delight in death like the terrorists do. This description is horrifying. — Dana Shell Smith (@AmbDana) October 27, 2019

Got it? Orange Man Bad:

Should go without saying but to be perfectly clear, I’m remarking on this presser. Not on the actual operation. The killing of Baghdadi was unquestionably good and necessary. — Dana Shell Smith (@AmbDana) October 27, 2019

Of course, she left out how the White House how to walk back its language on the OBL raid shortly afterwards. When team Hope-and-Change said OBL used his wife as a human shield, was that OK?

Days after the bin Laden raid in 2011, the WH walked back some details of its initial account. "Bin Laden was not 'killed in a firefight,' and he did not use his wife as a 'human shield,' as originally claimed." https://t.co/eMrrHKK8sh Who knows what the coming days will bring. — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) October 27, 2019

And we still have questions about the whole burial at sea:

We literally threw his body into the ocean https://t.co/vhyORJ4bpY — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 27, 2019

100% this:

I liked it. But then again, I’m glad when ruthless, murderous enemies of the country I love are eliminated. Why aren’t you? https://t.co/JppnVGpEtp — Nick Searcy, AUSTERE RELIGIOUS SCHOLAR AND STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 27, 2019

***