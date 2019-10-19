Shot. . .

Former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd endorsed Joe Biden for president:

Chaser. . .

This would be the same Sen. Dodd best know for his role in the “Waitress Sandwich” with the late Sen. Ted Kennedy:

It seems entirely appropriate that Chris "Waitress Sandwich" Dodd would back Biden, and that Creepy Uncle Joe would welcome the endorsement.https://t.co/07O46NZtRc — Furumaru Matsu (@FrederickLittl3) October 18, 2019

As Biden deals with his past groping incidents, THIS is who he wants endorsing him? From the Hartford Courant:

One night three decades ago, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy. D-Mass., and his admiring protege Sen. Christopher J. Dodd, D-Conn., reportedly took their dates to a fancy Washington, D.C., restaurant, La Brasserie. Plenty of alcohol had been consumed. When the meal was coming to an end, the two women accompanying the senators repaired to the ladies’ room. A waitress, Carla Gaviglio, was summoned to the private dining room by two members of the world’s most deliberative body. In a lightning strike, Kennedy allegedly picked up Gaviglio and threw her on the table, knocking plates and other items to the floor. He reportedly lifted her up again and put her on top of Dodd, who was seated in a chair. Kennedy then engaged in an attack that continued until another employee entered the room and joined Gaviglio in screaming, causing others to enter the room.

Oh, and it’s doubtful this endorsement will help with anything anyway:

Biden gets endorsed by the only candidate to do worse than him in the 2008 Iowa caucuses https://t.co/ILDgZzCSMG — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 18, 2019

Dumb move, Joe.

