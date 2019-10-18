Friday night news dump? Not really:

NEW: State Department has finished its Clinton email review. Said in a Sept. 13 report that nearly 600 security violations were identified. https://t.co/7ghM4KDNcy — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 18, 2019

Although the review did find hundreds of violations:

The investigation, conducted by the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security, found 38 individuals were culpable for 91 security violations. Another 497 violations were found, but no individuals were found culpable in those incidents.

Also quoting from the report:

Investigators said there was “no persuasive evidence” of “systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information.”

Well, that’s a buzzkill:

State Department probe of Clinton emails finds no deliberate mishandling of classified information https://t.co/bUsOtIom8K — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 18, 2019

These 38 people could face disciplinary action, whatever that means:

The State Department has completed its internal investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton’s use of private email and found violations by 38 people, some of whom may face disciplinary action.

