From The State, historically black Benedict College is hosting a candidate forum on criminal justice reform with many Dems scheduled to attend along with President Donald Trump:

President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to participate in a presidential candidate forum focused on improving the criminal justice system in the United States.

His participation will bring him to the historically black Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina, where he will share billing with half a dozen Democrats vying to replace him in 2020.

Two sources familiar with planning for the event confirmed Trump’s attendance to The State Friday afternoon. The White House also confirmed first to McClatchy DC that Trump intends to participate.

This is a very smart move by the president as it’s probably the one issue many libs like him for:

And this:

Anyway, a staffer for one person in the race who has put thousands of people behind bars think that Kamala Harris will somehow have a better story to tell at the forum than the president:

Really? We look forward to Harris trying to — once again — defend putting the parents of truant kid in jail:

She has some regrets:

Or how about all of the marijuana convictions?

But don’t take our word for it. Read about it in the New York Times which busted the “progressive prosecutor” myth:

***

