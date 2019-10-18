From The State, historically black Benedict College is hosting a candidate forum on criminal justice reform with many Dems scheduled to attend along with President Donald Trump:

President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to participate in a presidential candidate forum focused on improving the criminal justice system in the United States. His participation will bring him to the historically black Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina, where he will share billing with half a dozen Democrats vying to replace him in 2020. Two sources familiar with planning for the event confirmed Trump’s attendance to The State Friday afternoon. The White House also confirmed first to McClatchy DC that Trump intends to participate.

This is a very smart move by the president as it’s probably the one issue many libs like him for:

This is such an important step in really fixing the structural issues! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/AW7gBCr1z6 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2018

And this:

So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

Anyway, a staffer for one person in the race who has put thousands of people behind bars think that Kamala Harris will somehow have a better story to tell at the forum than the president:

“Trump still believes the Central Park 5 are guilty and refuses to adequately apologize for stoking racism. Our campaign looks forward to contrasting Trump’s commitment to dividing our country with racist rhetoric to Kamala Harris’ commitment to unifying us.” 🔥 @JerusalemDemsas https://t.co/ZlBDuHR5jU — Ian Sams (@IanSams) October 18, 2019

Really? We look forward to Harris trying to — once again — defend putting the parents of truant kid in jail:

Maybe you've seen arguments over Kamala Harris the "progressive prosecutor" or the clip of her laughing about her threat to jail parents of truant children. Now you can hear from the parents whose lives were upended after Harris got tough on truancy. https://t.co/5hwUeCsElE — Molly Redden (@mtredden) March 27, 2019

She has some regrets:

Some news: @KamalaHarris tells me she would not support the truancy law she championed as Attorney General, and regrets that other DAs in CA used it to arrest and jail some parents. Her entire answer on the truancy program she pursued as SF DA is worth listening to. https://t.co/OqHOcL37bi — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 17, 2019

Or how about all of the marijuana convictions?

An honest Kamala Harris would write that she became a prosecutor to: Lock people up in overcrowded prisons so they could be used as cheap labor. OR Jail thousands for marijuana. OR Jail the parents of truant kids. OR Raise the cost of bail Or Take misdemeanors to trial https://t.co/67zj68VzzH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 20, 2019

But don’t take our word for it. Read about it in the New York Times which busted the “progressive prosecutor” myth:

