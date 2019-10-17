Anthony Scaramucci, everyone:

Doc thanks for making me such a great lover. Of course I may be the only one that think that! But that’s my story and I am sticking to it!! @DeidreScaramuc2 https://t.co/rEuw5YWIJf — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 17, 2019

They talked about what?

The interview I did on the Skavlan show airs tom'w night in Scandinavia. Of course I'm laughing at the Mouche because it can't be that big! pic.twitter.com/gtsxEVlqRR — Dr. Ruth Westheimer (@AskDrRuth) October 10, 2019

And, remember, listen to him on who should be president:

It’s all a charade. @realDonaldTrump doesn’t care about American troops or civilians, whether ISIS militants escape back to the West, whether Turkey massacres our allies or whether Russia/Iran run Syria. As long as he gets his money. https://t.co/1olkyUPLjF — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 17, 2019

You can watch the whole thing here:

.@SKAVLANTVShow https://t.co/ewl3M9ZJ8c What a wonderful experience for me to be on with @AskDrRuth and @JoyceCarolOates: please watch. I think you will be very surprised at our interaction and how much we have in common. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 17, 2019

