Sen. Elizabeth Warren was caught on a hot mic during an interview with Jake Tapper last night, mischievously telling the CNN anchor that “she can’t say that” as they cut back from a break. Check it out:
HOT MIC ALERT: @ewarren: "I can't say that" 👀#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/tNBhnkLUsB
— Christian Martinez (@C_RMartinez) October 16, 2019
So, what exactly can’t she say to America which Tapper and Warren seems to think is so funny?
