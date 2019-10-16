Sen. Elizabeth Warren was caught on a hot mic during an interview with Jake Tapper last night, mischievously telling the CNN anchor that “she can’t say that” as they cut back from a break. Check it out:

So, what exactly can’t she say to America which Tapper and Warren seems to think is so funny?

