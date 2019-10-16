Following up on his attack on Sen. Elizabeth Warren last night on taxes and Medicare-for-All, Mayor Pete Buttigieg delivered this zinger on CNN’s “New Day” this morning:

Buttigieg continues to go after Warren, this from @NewDay: “Last night she was more specific and forthcoming about the number of selfies she’s taken then about how this (Medicare for All) plan is going to be funded.” — Dan Merica (@merica) October 16, 2019

Fact check? 100% true:

Watch:

Buttigieg continues to criticize Warren, saying she was more specific about selfies than how to pay for health care pic.twitter.com/5gBQTJnw9S — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 16, 2019

Sen. Warren had joked last night the the “70,000 selfies” she’s allegedly taken so far on the campaign trail “must be the new measure of democracy”:

Elizabeth Warren jokes that she must have done "70,000 selfies, which must be the new measure of democracy." https://t.co/80H5YNRGP9 #DemDebate — ABC News (@ABC) October 16, 2019

This is what democracy looks like?

No thanks.

