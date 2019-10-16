Following up on his attack on Sen. Elizabeth Warren last night on taxes and Medicare-for-All, Mayor Pete Buttigieg delivered this zinger on CNN’s “New Day” this morning:

Fact check? 100% true:

Watch:

Sen. Warren had joked last night the the “70,000 selfies” she’s allegedly taken so far on the campaign trail “must be the new measure of democracy”:

This is what democracy looks like?

No thanks.

