Following up on his attack on Sen. Elizabeth Warren last night on taxes and Medicare-for-All, Mayor Pete Buttigieg delivered this zinger on CNN’s “New Day” this morning:
Buttigieg continues to go after Warren
“Last night she was more specific and forthcoming about the number of selfies she’s taken then about how this (Medicare for All) plan is going to be funded.”
Fact check? 100% true:
Ouch! (And he's not wrong.)
Watch:
Buttigieg continues to criticize Warren, saying she was more specific about selfies than how to pay for health care
Sen. Warren had joked last night the the “70,000 selfies” she’s allegedly taken so far on the campaign trail “must be the new measure of democracy”:
Elizabeth Warren jokes that she must have done "70,000 selfies, which must be the new measure of democracy."
This is what democracy looks like?
Hm. 70,000 selfies. Impressive @ewarren.
No thanks.
