Rudy Giuliani has been texted reporters in response to former National Security Adviser John Bolton calling him a “hand grenade,” saying “I’m not sure he realizes I received all this evidence as part of my representation of the president”:

Asked about John Bolton's "hand grenade" slight, Rudy Giuliani texts me, "I am disappointed in John. I'm not sure he realizes I received all this evidence as part of my representation of the president." — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) October 15, 2019

Giuliani also said he was “disappointed” in Bolton and that the former National Security Adviser never talked to Giuliani about his concerns:

I asked Rudy Giuliani, “If you had to describe yourself as a weapon other than a hand grenade what weapon would you be?” Giuliani responded, “I’m disappointed in John it’s almost like projection.” — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 15, 2019

Giuliani went on, “I’m not sure he realizes I received all this evidence as part of my representation of President. It was all part of the evidence, and suppression of evidence, involving Ukrainian collusion and the origin of some of the false information against the president.” — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 15, 2019

I asked Giuliani if Bolton ever tried to talk to him about this issue before he exited the White House. Giuliani responded, “I don’t think so.” — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) October 15, 2019

Giuliani then told The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng, “I have no idea why John is doing this” and “my best guess is that he’s confused and bought into a narrative without bother to call me about it”:

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani to me this am about former Trump nat-sec adviser Bolton: “John is a longtime friend. I have not idea why John is doing this. My best guess is that he’s confused and bought into a..narrative without bothering to call me about it” https://t.co/GRawFhu4kd — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) October 15, 2019

In other Rudy news, he admitted to Reuters that he was paid $500,000 for consulting work through his firm Giuliani Associates by Fraud Guarantee, a company “co-founded by the Ukrainian-American businessman arrested last week on campaign finance charges”:

Giuliani tells Reuters he was paid $500,000 by Frumin; according to an indictment unsealed by U.S. prosecutors, an unidentified Russian businessman sent two $500,000 wires to Frumin in 2018. https://t.co/h3CFJd19ol — Adam Pasick (@Adampasick) October 15, 2019

But he says the money is not from a questionable source:

“I know beyond any doubt the source of the money is not any questionable source,” Giuliani said of the money he received from Frumin's company, Fraud Guarantee. — Adam Pasick (@Adampasick) October 15, 2019

Giuliani said he also has contracts out there that are “much larger”:

Giuliani downplayed the $500,000 he got from "Fraud Guarantee," the company run by Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, his now-arrested associates who were helping him with his Ukrainian investigation. He says many of his other contracts are much larger. https://t.co/v5DOanz116 — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 15, 2019

The House’s deadline for Giuliani to turn over documents is today:

Reminder: Today is the subpoena deadline for Rudy Giuliani to turn over documents to the House. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 15, 2019

But it looks like Adam Schiff will have to wait:

Giuliani has said he will be at this afternoon’s Yankees-Astros playoff game in the Bronx https://t.co/hdfyrsHPEN — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 15, 2019

***

Related: