Rudy Giuliani has been texted reporters in response to former National Security Adviser John Bolton calling him a “hand grenade,” saying “I’m not sure he realizes I received all this evidence as part of my representation of the president”:

Giuliani also said he was “disappointed” in Bolton and that the former National Security Adviser never talked to Giuliani about his concerns:

Giuliani then told The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng, “I have no idea why John is doing this” and “my best guess is that he’s confused and bought into a narrative without bother to call me about it”:

In other Rudy news, he admitted to Reuters that he was paid $500,000 for consulting work through his firm Giuliani Associates by Fraud Guarantee, a company “co-founded by the Ukrainian-American businessman arrested last week on campaign finance charges”:

But he says the money is not from a questionable source:

Giuliani said he also has contracts out there that are “much larger”:

The House’s deadline for Giuliani to turn over documents is today:

But it looks like Adam Schiff will have to wait:

