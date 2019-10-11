There are multiple reports right now of artillery landing close to U.S. troops in the Syrian city of Kobane, thankfully with no injuries reported:

This is nuts:

A U.S. officials says “it does not appear to be a deliberate hit”:

Earlier, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Milley warned that “we are the United States military, we retain the right of self-defense”:

Gen. Milley and Defense Sec. Esper are also trying to reassure the Kurds that the U.S. has not abandoned them:

And they can’t explain why Turkey decided to take action now:

