Whoa.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, pro-Trump Super PAC donors with ties to Rudy Giuliani, were reportedly arrested on Wednesday and charged with violating U.S. campaign finance law:

NEWS: Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Giuliani associates who donated to a pro-Trump super PAC, were arrested late Wednesday on criminal charges of violating campaign finance rules. They have been under investigation by SDNY. w/@aviswanatha @sgurmanhttps://t.co/GVkMSzBWZv — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) October 10, 2019

Parnas and Fruman in May 2018 donated $325,000 to America First Action, a pro-Trump super PAC, through an LLC called Global Energy Producers. Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint with the FEC in July 2018 calling on them to investigate the donation. https://t.co/GVkMSzBWZv — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) October 10, 2019

They were also helping Rudy investigate Joe Biden:

Breaking: Two foreign-born men who helped Rudy Giuliani's efforts to investigate Joe Biden were arrested in the U.S. on charges of violating campaign-finance rules, say people familiar with the matter https://t.co/wtVpegmrwB — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 10, 2019

From the WSJ:

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Florida businessmen, have been under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan, and are expected to appear in federal court in Virginia later on Thursday, the people said. The men’s nationalities was unclear, though both were believed to have been born in former Soviet republics.