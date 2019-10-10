Whoa.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, pro-Trump Super PAC donors with ties to Rudy Giuliani, were reportedly arrested on Wednesday and charged with violating U.S. campaign finance law:

They were also helping Rudy investigate Joe Biden:

From the WSJ:

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Florida businessmen, have been under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan, and are expected to appear in federal court in Virginia later on Thursday, the people said. The men’s nationalities was unclear, though both were believed to have been born in former Soviet republics.

Mr. Giuliani, President Trump’s private lawyer, identified the two men in May as his clients. Both men have donated to Republican campaigns including Mr. Trump’s, and in May 2018 gave $325,000 to the primary pro-Trump super PAC, America First Action, through an LLC called Global Energy Producers, according to Federal Election Commission records.

And their lawyer — who used to be the president’s lawyer — puts Trump right in the middle of all this:

The SDNY has confirmed their arrest:

***

