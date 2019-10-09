Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in upstate New York at a “jobs-related event” earlier this morning when he started talking about foreplay:

Cuomo: "There is a concept, in life, called foreplay." Speaking to Syracuse's mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. — Teri Weaver (@TeriKWeaver) October 9, 2019

Governor Cuomo just gave us a lesson about foreplay as part of his economic development announcement. — Larkin Podsiedlik (@larkpod) October 9, 2019

Cuomo speaking at a Syracuse jobs-related event: "There’s a concept in life, called, foreplay…it starts with 'hello. how are you?'" — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) October 9, 2019

We have no idea what this was all about:

Advice from the governor to the younger, eager local leaders. Say hello. Introduce yourself. Have dinner. Call the next day. It went on for an interesting while. — Teri Weaver (@TeriKWeaver) October 9, 2019

And after the lesson on foreplay, Gov. Cuomo had some thoughts on computers, too:

Cuomo: “these young kids from SU want to go outside and do their laptop at a cafe” — Larkin Podsiedlik (@larkpod) October 9, 2019

***