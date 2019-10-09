Gov. Andrew Cuomo was in upstate New York at a “jobs-related event” earlier this morning when he started talking about foreplay:
Cuomo: "There is a concept, in life, called foreplay."
Speaking to Syracuse's mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.
— Teri Weaver (@TeriKWeaver) October 9, 2019
Governor Cuomo just gave us a lesson about foreplay as part of his economic development announcement.
— Larkin Podsiedlik (@larkpod) October 9, 2019
Cuomo speaking at a Syracuse jobs-related event:
"There’s a concept in life, called, foreplay…it starts with 'hello. how are you?'"
— Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) October 9, 2019
We have no idea what this was all about:
Advice from the governor to the younger, eager local leaders. Say hello. Introduce yourself. Have dinner. Call the next day.
It went on for an interesting while.
— Teri Weaver (@TeriKWeaver) October 9, 2019
And after the lesson on foreplay, Gov. Cuomo had some thoughts on computers, too:
Cuomo: “these young kids from SU want to go outside and do their laptop at a cafe”
— Larkin Podsiedlik (@larkpod) October 9, 2019
