In a series of tweets this morning, President Trump defended his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.

“The stupid endless wars, for us, are ending!”:

Fighting between various groups that has been going on for hundreds of years. USA should never have been in Middle East. Moved our 50 soldiers out. Turkey MUST take over captured ISIS fighters that Europe refused to have returned. The stupid endless wars, for us, are ending! https://t.co/Fbcem9i55Z — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

And, “GOING INTO THE MIDDLE EAST IS THE WORST DECISION EVER MADE IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY!”:

The United States has spent EIGHT TRILLION DOLLARS fighting and policing in the Middle East. Thousands of our Great Soldiers have died or been badly wounded. Millions of people have died on the other side. GOING INTO THE MIDDLE EAST IS THE WORST DECISION EVER MADE….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

….IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY! We went to war under a false & now disproven premise, WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION. There were NONE! Now we are slowly & carefully bringing our great soldiers & military home. Our focus is on the BIG PICTURE! THE USA IS GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

We’re pretty sure Lindsey Graham is going to need a barf-bag before the day is out then:

Lindsey Graham tells @jonathanvswan: "If I hear the president say one more time, 'I made a campaign promise to get out of Syria,' I'm going to throw up." https://t.co/Xn2l8yiJv9 — Axios (@axios) October 9, 2019

Sen. Graham warned Turkey last night not to enter northern Syria:

To the Turkish Government: You do NOT have a green light to enter into northern Syria. There is massive bipartisan opposition in Congress, which you should see as a red line you should not cross. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 8, 2019

If you want to destroy what is left of a fragile relationship, a military invasion of Syria will do the job. #StandWithTheKurds — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 8, 2019

But it doesn’t sound like Turkey is listening:

Kurds in Syria Brace for War as Turkey Says Incursion Is Imminent https://t.co/AsQaudt3iW — Maria Abi-Habib (@Abihabib) October 9, 2019

***