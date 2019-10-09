In a series of tweets this morning, President Trump defended his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.

“The stupid endless wars, for us, are ending!”:

And, “GOING INTO THE MIDDLE EAST IS THE WORST DECISION EVER MADE IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY!”:

We’re pretty sure Lindsey Graham is going to need a barf-bag before the day is out then:

Sen. Graham warned Turkey last night not to enter northern Syria:

But it doesn’t sound like Turkey is listening:

***

