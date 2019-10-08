Breaking news out of D.C. where Sen. Lindsey Graham just invited Rudy Giuliani to speak to the Judiciary Committee on the firing of former Prosecutor General Vikto Shokin and his other concerns regarding corruption in Ukraine:

So, in public?

As 2020 candidates Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris are on the committee as well, this should produce quite a few fireworks:

Don’t libs want this to happen?

