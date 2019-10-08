Breaking news out of D.C. where Sen. Lindsey Graham just invited Rudy Giuliani to speak to the Judiciary Committee on the firing of former Prosecutor General Vikto Shokin and his other concerns regarding corruption in Ukraine:

Have heard on numerous occasions disturbing allegations by @RudyGiuliani about corruption in Ukraine and the many improprieties surrounding the firing of former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. (1/3) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 8, 2019

Given the House of Representatives’ behavior, it is time for the Senate to inquire about corruption and other improprieties involving Ukraine. (2/3) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 8, 2019

Therefore I will offer to Mr. Giuliani the opportunity to come before the Senate Judiciary Committee to inform the committee of his concerns. (3/3) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 8, 2019

So, in public?

Graham says he's inviting Giuliani to come before Senate Judiciary — if he means for a public hearing that would be quite the spectacle https://t.co/35tWt9yGFM — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) October 8, 2019

As 2020 candidates Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris are on the committee as well, this should produce quite a few fireworks:

Keep in mind the Democrats on the Judiciary Committee: 2020 candidates Harris, Klobuchar and Booker This would be an ugly hearing. https://t.co/3OHYLLAkLx — Dorey Scheimer (@DoreyScheimer) October 8, 2019

Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar probably looking forward to this opportunity https://t.co/CdphLuaEWZ — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) October 8, 2019

Rudy Giuliani and his broken brain would get absolutely scorched by Harris, Booker and Klobuchar and other Dems on Sen. Judiciary. There is no way he wants this clown show in a public hearing. https://t.co/E0nYi9j9Y7 — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) October 8, 2019

Don’t libs want this to happen?

This seems gloriously ill-considered and welcome. https://t.co/iLZQ1gu2ti — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) October 8, 2019

This won't backfire. He does so well with live questioning. https://t.co/4NgQdNfdcv — Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) October 8, 2019

