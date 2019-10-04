Breaking news from the Dem campaign trail where Elizabeth Warren fired national organizing director Rich McDaniel over “inappropriate behavior”:
Elizabeth Warren’s campaign has fired national organizing director Rich McDaniel after an investigation into allegations of what it called “inappropriate behavior.”
McDaniel has locked down his Twitter account. https://t.co/9NIAPlBDoL
— Scott Bixby (@scottbix) October 4, 2019
Politico doesn’t give a hint to what actually happened, but it was serious enough that team Warren brought in outside counsel to investigate:
“Over the past two weeks, senior campaign leadership received multiple complaints regarding inappropriate behavior by Rich McDaniel,” Warren campaign spokesperson Kristen Orthman said in a statement https://t.co/GGqQDRiZWd
— Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) October 4, 2019
Yes, we *would* like to know more:
Attorney Kate Kimpel conducted the investigation through her firm KK Advising. She is also the co-founder of Ramona Strategies. I have asked the campaign several follow-ups and will update when I hear back.
— Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) October 4, 2019
