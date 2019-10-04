At an SEIU event today, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Elizabeth warren were asked how they’d vote if the House does end up impeaching the president over Ukraine.

First up, Joe Biden: PASS.

Sen. Kamala Harris: PASS.

Only Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she’d seen enough evidence so far to convict the president and remove him from office:

