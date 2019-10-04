At an SEIU event today, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Elizabeth warren were asked how they’d vote if the House does end up impeaching the president over Ukraine.

First up, Joe Biden: PASS.

New: Joe Biden doesn't say if he'd vote to convict and remove Trump from office if he were in the Senate. "I am not going to speculate what I would do in the Senate," he tells reporters in Los Angeles.https://t.co/SwaLprMZ2c — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 4, 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris: PASS.

Senator Kamala Harris is withholding judgment on whether she’d vote to convict Donald Trump. “I’ll wait until the evidence comes over from the House, and then I’ll share my vote with you,” she tells reporters in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/VOjR0xaHsy — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 4, 2019

Only Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she’d seen enough evidence so far to convict the president and remove him from office:

REPORTER: Have you seen enough evidence to vote to convict Donald Trump and remove him from office? ELIZABETH WARREN: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/D8O10rPSRu — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 4, 2019

