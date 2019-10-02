There’s a new book out that claims President Donald Trump wanted to secure the southern border with a moat filled with alligators and snakes:

Astonishing reporting: Trump investigated building a moat on the Mexican border filled with snakes or alligators, and also advised shooting migrants at the border. It would have been the Berlin Wall killings on a far larger scale https://t.co/PcEPG0rzzA — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) October 2, 2019

The president has denied the accusations:

Now the press is trying to sell the fact that I wanted a Moat stuffed with alligators and snakes, with an electrified fence and sharp spikes on top, at our Southern Border. I may be tough on Border Security, but not that tough. The press has gone Crazy. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

But do you know who did suggest building an alligator-filled moat? That’s right. #Resistance candidate Joe Walsh:

Seeing reports that Trump wanted alligators and a moat for border security. Thank Goodness #NeverTrumpers like @BillKristol have supported an anti-Trump candidate like @WalshFreedom who would stop this madness… Oh wait….https://t.co/i17xAFocPn pic.twitter.com/UozPEFQyH0 — Timothy Meads (@Timothy__Meads) October 2, 2019

LOL. He even proposed a moat in legislation?

A moat? That was my idea. The bill I introduced included alligators. http://t.co/1Cflyywnlx — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 19, 2014

He was responding to President Barack Obama joking that Republicans would want an alligator-filled moat:

"'Maybe they'll need a moat,' Obama said mockingly to laughter from the crowd. 'Maybe they'll want alligators in the moat.'" https://t.co/UgDymb7LJR — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) October 1, 2019

