There’s a new book out that claims President Donald Trump wanted to secure the southern border with a moat filled with alligators and snakes:

The president has denied the accusations:

Trending

But do you know who did suggest building an alligator-filled moat? That’s right. #Resistance candidate Joe Walsh:

LOL. He even proposed a moat in legislation?

He was responding to President Barack Obama joking that Republicans would want an alligator-filled moat:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: