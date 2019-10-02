One of the things we’re watching this morning is this meeting this morning between both Republican and Democratic House and Senate committees and the State Department’s IG, who requested an urgent meeting yesterday.

According to reports, he’s bringing documents with him:

The urgent request for a meeting was called “highly unusual and cryptically worded”:

Nobody knows what the meeting is about, but Dems already like it:

There’s speculation the meeting is in response to Sec. Mike Pompeo’s statement yesterday that put deposition on hold:

Dems are also claiming that Sec. Pompeo is conflicted and “should not be making any decisions regarding witness testimony or document production”:

