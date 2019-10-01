The NYPD released surveillance video of an horrific assault that occurred in NYC on September 19 that left the 71-year-old victim with a “broken jaw, several stitches and severed contusions on the left side of her face.”
Please help us identify the male in the video below. Any with information please contact the 71 Detectives 718-735-0501 pic.twitter.com/wi7cldhJfp
— NYPD 71st Precinct (@NYPD71Pct) October 1, 2019
