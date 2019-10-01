The NYPD released surveillance video of an horrific assault that occurred in NYC on September 19 that left the 71-year-old victim with a “broken jaw, several stitches and severed contusions on the left side of her face.”

Warning: This is very hard to watch:

Please help us identify the male in the video below. Any with information please contact the 71 Detectives 718-735-0501 pic.twitter.com/wi7cldhJfp — NYPD 71st Precinct (@NYPD71Pct) October 1, 2019

