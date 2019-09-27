Travis County, Texas Judge Sarah Eckhardt made a joke about the accident that left Gov. Greg Abbott’s paralyzed from the waist down during #TribFest19, an annual political gathering put on by the Texas Tribune in Austin every year:

At #TribFest19 panel on progressive activism, @JudgeEckhardt, talking about #txlege overriding local ordinances like Austin’s tree ordinance, says Gov. Abbott “hates trees because one fell on him.” The crowd laughs. — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) September 27, 2019

She has since apologized, calling her comment “disagreeable”:

Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt apologized late Friday for saying Gov. Greg Abbott “hates trees because one fell on him," during a panel discussion at The Texas Tribune Festival. https://t.co/jC1ziF4fXM — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 28, 2019

That was a hell of a lot worse than just being “disagreeable.” From the Texas Tribune:

“In my panel today at the Texas Tribune Festival on ‘Public Enragement’ I spoke about the importance of being able to disagree without being disagreeable. Then I said something disagreeable,” Eckhardt said in statement late Friday. “I want to apologize to Governor Abbott. I made a flippant comment that was inappropriate. The comment did nothing to further the debate I was participating in, much less further the political discourse in our community, state, and nation. While the Governor and I disagree on a number of issues, that is no excuse to be disagreeable.”

It will be interesting to see if she can survive this, because it was way out of line:

This is an unbelievably distasteful comment from @JudgeEckhardt. She should immediately apologize to Governor @GregAbbott_TX and the @texasdemocrats should condemn her statement. https://t.co/YBdsGGubO0 — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) September 28, 2019

Absolutely classless comment! @GovAbbott is a shining example to all Texans of someone who overcame adversity with a smile, a LOT of hard work, and a positive attitude. https://t.co/WFGfLFPfH1 — Kelly Hancock (@KHancock4TX) September 27, 2019

What an unbelievably stupid thing to say about @GovAbbott or anyone. Taking steps to lessen the negative consequences of Austin’s nutball policy-making is hardly a basis to attack the Governor for a tragic injury which he has demonstrated steadfast determination to overcome. https://t.co/ha1tn82ILs — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 27, 2019

***

Related:

Gov. Greg Abbott would like a word with Twitter about why a Blue Angels flyover is ‘sensitive content’ https://t.co/MAg37Q39Pq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 13, 2019