Travis County, Texas Judge Sarah Eckhardt made a joke about the accident that left Gov. Greg Abbott’s paralyzed from the waist down during #TribFest19, an annual political gathering put on by the Texas Tribune in Austin every year:

She has since apologized, calling her comment “disagreeable”:

That was a hell of a lot worse than just being “disagreeable.” From the Texas Tribune:

“In my panel today at the Texas Tribune Festival on ‘Public Enragement’ I spoke about the importance of being able to disagree without being disagreeable. Then I said something disagreeable,” Eckhardt said in statement late Friday. “I want to apologize to Governor Abbott. I made a flippant comment that was inappropriate. The comment did nothing to further the debate I was participating in, much less further the political discourse in our community, state, and nation. While the Governor and I disagree on a number of issues, that is no excuse to be disagreeable.”

It will be interesting to see if she can survive this, because it was way out of line:

