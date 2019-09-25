Breaking news via CNN, a “source” tells the network that President Trump does not want to be impeached:
Amazing chyron work pic.twitter.com/JEgB8SDPNc
— David Uberti (@DavidUberti) September 25, 2019
What, no second source for a claim this bold?
I'm afraid I'm gonna need some more sources before we run with that one. Can you get someone to say it on the record?
— Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) September 25, 2019
Even #Resistance hero George Conway, Kellyanne Conway’s husband, is mocking the network over it:
modern-day deep throat, this source https://t.co/7jmOcr6MIN
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 25, 2019
The “breaking news” banner is the chef’s kiss:
It's the 'Breaking News' that makes it art.
— Kellie Burke 🌀 (@kaburke9) September 25, 2019
More mockery from fellow journos:
A CNN chyron for the ages. pic.twitter.com/iHmXFhUcig
— Ryan Kearney (@rkearney) September 25, 2019
CNN chyron: "CNN Source: Trump Does Not Want To Be Impeached."
— Peter Nicholas (@PeterAtlantic) September 25, 2019
Actual breaking news chyron on CNN rn: "CNN SOURCE: TRUMP DOES NOT WANT TO BE IMPEACHED"
— Allison Carter (@AllisonLCarter) September 25, 2019