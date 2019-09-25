Breaking news via CNN, a “source” tells the network that President Trump does not want to be impeached:

What, no second source for a claim this bold?

Trending

Even #Resistance hero George Conway, Kellyanne Conway’s husband, is mocking the network over it:

The “breaking news” banner is the chef’s kiss:

More mockery from fellow journos:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNGeorge Conway