Breaking news via CNN, a “source” tells the network that President Trump does not want to be impeached:

Amazing chyron work pic.twitter.com/JEgB8SDPNc — David Uberti (@DavidUberti) September 25, 2019

What, no second source for a claim this bold?

I'm afraid I'm gonna need some more sources before we run with that one. Can you get someone to say it on the record? — Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) September 25, 2019

Even #Resistance hero George Conway, Kellyanne Conway’s husband, is mocking the network over it:

modern-day deep throat, this source https://t.co/7jmOcr6MIN — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 25, 2019

The “breaking news” banner is the chef’s kiss:

It's the 'Breaking News' that makes it art. — Kellie Burke 🌀 (@kaburke9) September 25, 2019

More mockery from fellow journos:

A CNN chyron for the ages. pic.twitter.com/iHmXFhUcig — Ryan Kearney (@rkearney) September 25, 2019

CNN chyron: "CNN Source: Trump Does Not Want To Be Impeached." — Peter Nicholas (@PeterAtlantic) September 25, 2019