The House Judiciary Committee just passed a resolution “defining the rules of an impeachment investigation”:

The House Judiciary Committee passes a resolution defining the rules of an impeachment investigation, the panel's first vote on the issue https://t.co/g6wzRIs8mQ pic.twitter.com/9OLemrXD2J — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 12, 2019

In other words, they’re still trying to figure out if they should impeach President Trump or not:

.@davidcicilline: “With today’s vote, we have established procedures to govern our impeachment investigation of the President, in order to decide whether to recommend Articles of Impeachment to the full House.” https://t.co/mo4Jc1CGML — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) September 12, 2019

But Rep. Jerry Nadler says this is the same as an impeachment inquiry:

"Some call this process an impeachment inquiry, some call it an impeachment investigation. There is no legal difference between these terms, and I no longer care to argue nomenclature" @RepJerryNadler, on morning of #DemocratDebate, 36 hrs after his party lost 2 special elections — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) September 12, 2019

And don’t ask Rep. Nadler to clarify:

. @mkraju : “What are the implications of the leadership not calling for impeachment?” Nadler: *waves off* Fools. — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) September 12, 2019

If you’re confused at home, don’t be. From MSNBC’s Garrett Haake:

Following House judiciary committee vote on impeachment-inquiry-that-isn’t-impeachment. I track this stuff for a living and I’m lost on the strategy or plan. Have house Dems totally lost the thread here? — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 12, 2019

Does anyone know what they voted for?

Rep. Jeffries, a member of Dem leadership, says Judiciary is "conducting an impeachment investigation into the culture of corruption, abuse of power and obstruction” When asked Wed if it was an impeachment inquiry, Jeffries said he didn't "want to get caught in semantics" — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) September 12, 2019

LOL:

Their latest step is to keep Schroedinger's Impeachment in the mystery box by saying yes they are/aren't impeaching https://t.co/TrOtYrqx7X — Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) September 12, 2019

Well, whatever it is, it starts on September 17:

.@RepJerryNadler announces that there will be an “aggressive” set of hearings around an impeachment investigation starting on September 17th. — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) September 12, 2019

***