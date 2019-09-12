The House Judiciary Committee just passed a resolution “defining the rules of an impeachment investigation”:

In other words, they’re still trying to figure out if they should impeach President Trump or not:

But Rep. Jerry Nadler says this is the same as an impeachment inquiry:

Trending

And don’t ask Rep. Nadler to clarify:

If you’re confused at home, don’t be. From MSNBC’s Garrett Haake:

Does anyone know what they voted for?

LOL:

Well, whatever it is, it starts on September 17:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpimpeachmentJerry Nadler