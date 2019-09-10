Hasbro announced a new version of Monopoly where female players get an extra $40 every time they pas “go,” which will help fight the patriarchy or something:

Unlike the classic game, women will collect 240 Monopoly bucks when they pass "go," while male players will collect the usual 200. It's "a fun new take on the game that creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men," the creators said. https://t.co/envL5YynFZ — CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2019

From Hasbro which will now be known as Hasbra:

It’s “a fun new take on the game that creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men,” the company said in a statement. “But don’t worry, if men play their cards right, they can make more money too.”

Needless to say, folks aren’t on board with the change:

WTF is this nonsense. It’s play money and you roll a dice to move around the board. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) September 10, 2019

How the hell is that equality?

Get woke, go broke. — Johnny Boy (@john_oscar1) September 10, 2019

And what a dumb lesson for young girls:

"You can't win at something unless you get an unfair advantage and, by the way, everyone is going to resent you for it" seems like an amazing lesson for young girls. Ms. Monopoly #MsMonopoly — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 10, 2019

Because nothing says equality… like having the advantage. — Angry Rabbit (@angelsvenice) September 10, 2019

If Monopoly were a video game:

Women: Easy mode

Men: Hard mode — Akseli J. Halonen (@AkseliHalonen) September 10, 2019

What’s next, Hasbro?

Sexist game? What a wonderful idea!

Next game suggestions:

Black Monopoly

Muslim Monopoly

Jewish Monopoly

etc. — Haluk Demir (@demiron) September 10, 2019

Gotta sell those games somehow:

Cheap business practises .. Get attention by an means necessary … — The Higher Space (@TheHigherSpace) September 10, 2019

And just how do they decide a player’s gender?

Do we get to pick our gender before the game starts? — That's a fact, Jack!!🇺🇸 (@sopisteelers) September 10, 2019

Monopoly, take note. This move is not going over well:

If I beat a man at Monopoly, I'll do it because I'm a property mogul, not because the rules were bent for me. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) September 10, 2019

And we’ll end it with this observation from Jesse Kelly:

Whether you give women $240 or $200, they’re still gonna spend $400. https://t.co/QwpHpJ7mZE — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 10, 2019

Fact Check: True?

***