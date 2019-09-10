Hasbro announced a new version of Monopoly where female players get an extra $40 every time they pas “go,” which will help fight the patriarchy or something:

From Hasbro which will now be known as Hasbra:

It’s “a fun new take on the game that creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men,” the company said in a statement. “But don’t worry, if men play their cards right, they can make more money too.”

Needless to say, folks aren’t on board with the change:

And what a dumb lesson for young girls:

Trending

If Monopoly were a video game:

What’s next, Hasbro?

Gotta sell those games somehow:

And just how do they decide a player’s gender?

Monopoly, take note. This move is not going over well:

And we’ll end it with this observation from Jesse Kelly:

Fact Check: True?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Monopoly