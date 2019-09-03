This is ripe for a caption contest. . .

Here’s Joe Biden showing off some sweet Dairy Queen skills, nailing the Blizzard flip, while wearing a polo shirt from Brooks Brothers:

Maybe Dairy Queen paid him to tweet this?

And what is it with Biden and ice cream as he campaigns?

This is who Dems think will beat Trump? Good luck:

He likes donuts, too:

