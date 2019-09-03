This is ripe for a caption contest. . .
Here’s Joe Biden showing off some sweet Dairy Queen skills, nailing the Blizzard flip, while wearing a polo shirt from Brooks Brothers:
Stopped for some Dairy Queen Blizzards with the team between events in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/GraJHqEAlq
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 2, 2019
Maybe Dairy Queen paid him to tweet this?
Is this sponsored content
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) September 3, 2019
And what is it with Biden and ice cream as he campaigns?
Former VP @JoeBiden, along with @DrBiden, took a moment during the Labor Day picnic in Cedar Rapids to serve Iowans some soft serve ice cream. pic.twitter.com/XWgmSrPwds
— Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) September 2, 2019
This is who Dems think will beat Trump? Good luck:
This is the prime boomer-on-social-media content that shows he's ready to take on Trump https://t.co/WwXPDsJD5E
— Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) September 3, 2019
He likes donuts, too:
.@JoeBiden when the hot @krispykreme light comes on in Spartanburg. #SC2020 pic.twitter.com/8wrHmbiFZv
— Gavin Jackson (@GavinJackson) August 28, 2019
***