It’s official!

Colorado Dem John Hickenlooper, who just dropped out of the presidential race, will now challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardener for the U.S. Senate:

“Send Hick to the U.S. Senate,” he says:

Launch video here:

The latest polls show Hickenlooper beating Gardner by a large margin (Hillary won the state in 2016 48%-43%):

It was only a week ago that he left the presidential race:

Not every liberal is happy about it:

There are already 11 Dems in the primary race:

Sen. Gardner’s reaction? From his campaign manager, Casey Contres:

“To us Governor Hickenlooper is just another liberal in the clown car.”

Game on.

***

