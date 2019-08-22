It’s official!
Colorado Dem John Hickenlooper, who just dropped out of the presidential race, will now challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardener for the U.S. Senate:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says he’ll seek Democratic nomination for GOP Sen. Cory Gardner’s Senate seat.
“Send Hick to the U.S. Senate,” he says:
“Fighting for Colorado” … @Hickenlooper kicks off his Senate run: https://t.co/ryItBHfoeJ
Launch video here:
Former Democratic Presidential candidate Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper announces his 2020 #COSen bid to unseat 1st term GOP Senator Cory Gardner: “I’m not done fighting for the people of Colorado.” https://t.co/McrAF7zF4Z
The latest polls show Hickenlooper beating Gardner by a large margin (Hillary won the state in 2016 48%-43%):
COLORADO POLL:
Senate Ballot Test@Hickenlooper (D) 53%@CoryGardner (R) 40%https://t.co/OKcI7PgNca
John Hickenlooper never made it above 1% in presidential polls, but when it comes to the Colorado Senate race, his prospects look much better. According to a poll by Public Policy Polling, Hickenlooper leads incumbent Cory Gardner by 13 points.https://t.co/ZmvLfAJONq
It was only a week ago that he left the presidential race:
Hickenlooper last year brushed off entreaties from Washington Democrats to challenge Gardner, widely seen as the most vulnerable Republican senator in the country. Instead he mounted a longshot presidential campaign that collapsed before it ended in mid-August.
Not every liberal is happy about it:
lackeys of the fossil fuel industry like Hickenlooper running for United States Senate during the final days of potential climate action is a crime against humanity
There are already 11 Dems in the primary race:
“Hickenlooper is not special. He’s not a savior. We don’t need him” -Colorado DEMOCRATS attacking @Hickenlooper at the mere thought of him jumping in the Senate race. #COsen #COpolitics https://t.co/KmzwxMA93v
Sen. Gardner’s reaction? From his campaign manager, Casey Contres:
“To us Governor Hickenlooper is just another liberal in the clown car.”
Game on.
