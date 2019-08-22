It’s official!

Colorado Dem John Hickenlooper, who just dropped out of the presidential race, will now challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardener for the U.S. Senate:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper says he’ll seek Democratic nomination for GOP Sen. Cory Gardner’s Senate seat. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 22, 2019

“Send Hick to the U.S. Senate,” he says:

Launch video here:

Former Democratic Presidential candidate Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper announces his 2020 #COSen bid to unseat 1st term GOP Senator Cory Gardner: “I’m not done fighting for the people of Colorado.” https://t.co/McrAF7zF4Z — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) August 22, 2019

The latest polls show Hickenlooper beating Gardner by a large margin (Hillary won the state in 2016 48%-43%):

John Hickenlooper never made it above 1% in presidential polls, but when it comes to the Colorado Senate race, his prospects look much better. According to a poll by Public Policy Polling, Hickenlooper leads incumbent Cory Gardner by 13 points.https://t.co/ZmvLfAJONq — Hardball (@hardball) August 18, 2019

It was only a week ago that he left the presidential race:

Hickenlooper last year brushed off entreaties from Washington Democrats to challenge Gardner, widely seen as the most vulnerable Republican senator in the country. Instead he mounted a longshot presidential campaign that collapsed before it ended in mid-August. — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) August 22, 2019

Not every liberal is happy about it:

lackeys of the fossil fuel industry like Hickenlooper running for United States Senate during the final days of potential climate action is a crime against humanity — Bill Humphrey 🌳 (@BillHumphreyMA) August 22, 2019

There are already 11 Dems in the primary race:

“Hickenlooper is not special. He’s not a savior. We don’t need him” -Colorado DEMOCRATS attacking @Hickenlooper at the mere thought of him jumping in the Senate race. #COsen #COpolitics https://t.co/KmzwxMA93v — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 21, 2019

Sen. Gardner’s reaction? From his campaign manager, Casey Contres:

“To us Governor Hickenlooper is just another liberal in the clown car.”

Game on.

***