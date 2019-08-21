NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio had flight troubles and he couldn’t make it to Iowa and the AFL-CIO labor conference, so he decided to participate via a video call.
Big mistake.
Check out how funny he sounded after some sort of glitch:
De Blasio is appearing via a video feed that, hilariously and unfortunately, is distorting his voice by making it sound higher. pic.twitter.com/ae1zRYxXOZ
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 21, 2019
LOL:
Well… this is unfortunate for @NYCMayor – his flight to Iowa got cancelled and his video call to Iowa labor event sounds… like this. pic.twitter.com/BGhES1IBi7
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) August 21, 2019
Look at the crowd in this shot!
Bill DeBlasio isn’t here for the AFL-CIO conference in Iowa, after a flight cancelation. He’s on a video screen. And his voice sounds like this… pic.twitter.com/xnLGsSyYRR
— Matt Viser (@mviser) August 21, 2019
The organizer later apologized to the mayor:
"Ok, so… that was a little bit different." – Event organizer, immediately after DiBlasio finishes. He apologizes to the Mayor for the video conference fail.
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) August 21, 2019
But it’s too late for that:
BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Seriously HILARIOUS!!!!!!!!!!!
— Erica 🦄 (@ZiaErica) August 21, 2019
Newsrooms around the country are mocking him over it:
The only time I've enjoyed watching De Blasio https://t.co/Ov0CYTvuAp
— Emily Colucci (@emilycolucci) August 21, 2019
Office cannot stop giggling https://t.co/WaT1aS3QHw
— Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) August 21, 2019
Hopefully, another candidate was behind it:
Have we ruled out that this was done intentionally and not as a mistake? https://t.co/z778Ia0QSQ
— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) August 21, 2019
Exit questions. . .
Does this remind you of “The Wizard of Oz”?
Follow the Yellow Brick Road; follow the Yellow Brick Road => https://t.co/nuefpP50ti
— David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) August 21, 2019
“Alvin and the Chipmunks”?
Bill de Blasio (in Chipmunk voice) https://t.co/vG4QYvvCo0
— Holly Bailey (@hollybdc) August 21, 2019
Or “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory?”
Going hard for the Oompa Loompa vote.
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 21, 2019
***