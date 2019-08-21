NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio had flight troubles and he couldn’t make it to Iowa and the AFL-CIO labor conference, so he decided to participate via a video call.

Big mistake.

Check out how funny he sounded after some sort of glitch:

LOL:

Look at the crowd in this shot!

The organizer later apologized to the mayor:

But it’s too late for that:

Newsrooms around the country are mocking him over it:

Hopefully, another candidate was behind it:

Exit questions. . .

Does this remind you of “The Wizard of Oz”?

“Alvin and the Chipmunks”?

Or “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory?”

***

