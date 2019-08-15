The Washington Post is reporting new details on the autopsy of Jeffrey Epstein that’s raising new questions on the cause of his death:

Autopsy finds broken bones in Jeffrey Epstein’s neck, deepening questions around his death https://t.co/81Pj7KuT0g — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 15, 2019

According to the Post’s sources, the broken neck bones are “more common in victims of homicide by strangulation than suicide”:

Jeffrey Epstein autopsy finds broken bones in his neck that are that are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation than suicide. https://t.co/pecHUnYXMh — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) August 15, 2019

From the Washington Post:

Over to you, journos:

So Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in prison while the cameras were turned off while one of the guards wasn't even a guard and the injuries are like a homicidal strangulation not a suicide and the body was claimed by an unnamed associate. Journos are right, this is all normal — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 15, 2019

