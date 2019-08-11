Good news, everyone! Sen. Kamala Harris finally got to eat a pork chop on a stick while pandering to voters in Iowa:

And a few minutes later, she pandered to Muslim voters as well:

But back to Iowa…

It’s good that she’s rediscovered the state:

And she’s talking about climate change while visiting farmers:

But get this…

This visit is getting a lot of play:

One of the college students even said he wouldn’t have kids to help save the planet:

But when asked about ethanol — “New Research: Ethanol Mandate Contributing to Climate Change” — he admitted that “producing more corn is not going to solve the issue”:

We eagerly await Harris telling Iowa voters to grow less corn and let’s see how that plays.

