Good news, everyone! Sen. Kamala Harris finally got to eat a pork chop on a stick while pandering to voters in Iowa:

Finally got my pork chop! pic.twitter.com/3LUSKorixU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2019

And a few minutes later, she pandered to Muslim voters as well:

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating #EidAlAdha across the country and around the world. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2019

But back to Iowa…

It’s good that she’s rediscovered the state:

NEW: Kamala Harris had been MIA in Iowa for months. But her current 5-day trip signals its rising strategic place. They're even starting to dream. As her husband recently queried one Iowa Democrat, “Do you think Kamala can still win Iowa?” My piece:https://t.co/XNjouY7lUr — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 11, 2019

And she’s talking about climate change while visiting farmers:

Kamala Harris touring Coyote Run farm in rural Iowa: “I will never forget the first time I saw a headless chicken.” She spoke with local farmers about ag policy and climate change. Also saw the farm’s garlic and tomato plants (she’s super into cooking so was v into it) pic.twitter.com/07BHhqh4lO — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) August 11, 2019

But get this…

This visit is getting a lot of play:

A couple Iowa farm kids have showed up and told Kamala Harris that they want climate action now. “Can’t take no for an answer,” said one, who said he’s afraid of having kids after seeing the reports that have come out. pic.twitter.com/gMliisg3y8 — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) August 11, 2019

One of the college students even said he wouldn’t have kids to help save the planet:

On Coyote Run Farm in Lacona, IA, Jake Jansen (soon to be Loras College senior, he tells us) told @KamalaHarris” he'll caucus solely on the candidates who make climate change the biggest issue. "I don't know if I want to have kids, like it’s just that scary…" he said. pic.twitter.com/SBWPTwFFK4 — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) August 11, 2019

But when asked about ethanol — “New Research: Ethanol Mandate Contributing to Climate Change” — he admitted that “producing more corn is not going to solve the issue”:

Actually, I did also ask him about ethanol. He answered that many in Iowa have different prospective and that he would prefer other methods – wind, solar energy. Told me: producing more corn is not going to solve the issue. — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) August 11, 2019

We eagerly await Harris telling Iowa voters to grow less corn and let’s see how that plays.

***