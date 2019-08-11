Police in Hong Kong fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters today inside of the Kwai Fong metro station:

It’s getting ugly:

One thing that made today’s action worse was that protesters could not escape after getting targeted by the police:

Some officers reportedly dressed as protesters to blend in with the crowd before making arrests:

 

One protester reportedly suffered a ruptured eyeball and facial fracture:

And many at the scene were treated for exposure to tear gas:

Including the press:

And where’s the US news on all of this?

