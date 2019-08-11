Police in Hong Kong fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters today inside of the Kwai Fong metro station:

Another angle shows Hong Kong police firing tear gas within Kwai Fong MTR Station. https://t.co/xTFFQ9TiE5 pic.twitter.com/GaWLsQVkuI — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) August 11, 2019

It’s getting ugly:

Rubber bullets were used inside the Kwai Fong MTR station. pic.twitter.com/7sw1ricTkx — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) August 11, 2019

One thing that made today’s action worse was that protesters could not escape after getting targeted by the police:

Is the point of these police actions to disperse protesters or is the point to cause them maximal pain? The evidence speaks for itself:https://t.co/59NibjEqax — Tim Mak (@timkmak) August 11, 2019

Some officers reportedly dressed as protesters to blend in with the crowd before making arrests:

A group of plainclothes officers, disguised as protesters, launched a surprise operation to arrest protesters outside SOGO department store in Causeway Bay. At least a dozen were arrested. The officers refused to answer reporters' questions on their identity.#HongKong #antiELAB pic.twitter.com/P3WzYCJdu7 — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) August 11, 2019

One protester reportedly suffered a ruptured eyeball and facial fracture:

A public hospital doctor has confirmed to HKFP that a protester has suffered a ruptured eyeball and maxilla fracture after being shot by police with a projectile. #hongkongprotests #china #antiELAB #hongkong Full coverage: https://t.co/xTFFQ9TiE5 pic.twitter.com/05rFBbdV60 — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) August 11, 2019

And many at the scene were treated for exposure to tear gas:

Several people were treated on the scene for the effects of pepper spray, with medics and bystanders pouring water and saline solution into their eyes. pic.twitter.com/MbZ7wWXrxL — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) August 11, 2019

Protesters who were earlier pepper sprayed receive medical treatment at an exit for Sai Wan Ho's MTR station. #hongkongprotests #china #antiELAB #hongkong https://t.co/xTFFQ9TiE5 pic.twitter.com/vjpcWzamQL — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) August 11, 2019

Including the press:

And where’s the US news on all of this?

The coverage I'm seeing from Reuters or NYT or CNN seems rather blasé about what seems to be a clear escalation in abuses — and nowhere in these outlets am I seeing photos that reflect the true brutality of what's happening right now — Tim Mak (@timkmak) August 11, 2019

***

