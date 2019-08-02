Former Miami Beach Mayor and failed Dem gubernatorial nominee Philip Levine commented on this video of a “King Tide” in Miami (which always floods this low-lying area in the totally man-made section of the city) to make a comment on global warming and how “Mother Nature ain’t pausing”:

And this caught the eye of Miami resident and filmmaker Bill Corben who took this as an opportunity to ask the former mayor why 13 of his numbers ended up in Jeffrey Epstein’s address book. Maybe they were discussing how global warming may flood his private island?

Corben, who is a frequent critic of Miami politicians of all stripes, has a point as the Miami New Times’ Jerry Iannelli pointed out:

Over to you, former mayor.

***

