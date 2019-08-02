Rep. Liz Cheney was criticizing Sen. Elizabeth Warren over her pledge to never use a nuclear weapon in a first strike when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thought it would be a good idea to lecture her and included a GIF of herself for good measure:

MFW *Liz Cheney* of all people tries to offer foreign policy takes, as if an entire generation hasnâ€™t lived through the Cheneys sending us into war since we were kids: https://t.co/xrOCN1c9OI pic.twitter.com/8Hoq1NbMC9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 2, 2019

AOC does make a very compelling argument with that GIF and all, but Sen. Warren really does need to come up with a better answer than what she delivered in Detroit:

Democrats might not like who is posing question but if @ewarren wins nomination she's going to have to address better than in Tuesday's debate. Her answer was lacking in an otherwise very good performance. => https://t.co/VtxvNBtXpl — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) August 2, 2019

Guys, she’s totally the expert now:

That's ignorant. You sound just like a loudmouth, know-nothing bartender. — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) August 2, 2019

And the use of her own GIF was pretty “cringe”:

I agree with the sentiment but using your own GIFs is pretty cringe. — JHS (@JSherman6918) August 2, 2019

***