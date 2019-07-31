At last night’s debate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was asked straight up if her Medicare for all plan would raise taxes on the middle class and she refused to answer:

Warren sidesteps the question of whether she supports middle class tax hikes to pay for Medicare for All. As she does with virtually every targeted question ever. — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) July 31, 2019

Watch:

Elizabeth Warren refuses to answer whether she backs middle class tax hikes for government health care takeover. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/WvrV4L9aYB — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 31, 2019

And the reasons she’s answering with this BS “less out of pocket” is because she KNOWS taxes will have to go up:

middle class families will pay "less out of pocket" for M4A, per warren. well, what about taxes? point me to a nation on earth with the universal benefits coming close to anything she's advocating without taking the majority of wages from the middle class. — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) July 31, 2019

Warren said a lot there but didn’t answer on middle class tax hikes. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 31, 2019

She dodged when asked about it after the debate as well:

“Costs are going to go up for billionaires, they’re going to go up for giant corporations and out-of-pocket costs for middle-class families are going to go down. It’s costs that matter.”

Elizabeth Warren continues to refuse to answer whether she is going to increase taxes on millions of hard working Americans pic.twitter.com/2lgXsyb3vY — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 31, 2019

Hide your wallets:

To be clear: The subtext of Elizabeth Warren's answer on whether middle-class taxes will go up was that they almost certainly will, maybe by a lot. — Katherine Mangu-Ward (@kmanguward) July 31, 2019

And she should just be honest:

Here is what Warren is not saying. She may in fact raise taxes to pay for more universal health care. When she says middle class costs go down, she means TOTAL costs, total they pay for health care. Which is an important goal. But she is open to raising taxes as part of that. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 31, 2019

