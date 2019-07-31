At last night’s debate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was asked straight up if her Medicare for all plan would raise taxes on the middle class and she refused to answer:

Watch:

And the reasons she’s answering with this BS “less out of pocket” is because she KNOWS taxes will have to go up:

She dodged when asked about it after the debate as well:

“Costs are going to go up for billionaires, they’re going to go up for giant corporations and out-of-pocket costs for middle-class families are going to go down. It’s costs that matter.”

Hide your wallets:

And she should just be honest:

