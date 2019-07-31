If you’re watching tonight’s Dem debate on CNN tonight, one thing is clear: Dems — except for Joe Biden — are really, really angry at Barack Obama:

Ok. Let me get this straight. Democrats hate Obamacare AND hated his immigration policies? What planet are they from? — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 1, 2019

The biggest loser in tonight’s debate is clearly Barack Obama whose legacy is getting trashed by half the candidates. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 1, 2019

So far night two like night one shows Democrats don’t seem to support Obamacare anymore and have no real clue how to oppose Trump — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) August 1, 2019

Most of the candidates on this stage seem to be taking the position that Obama was not Liberal enough I am not sure what world they live in for which this is a good strategy. That is not a position that will win an election — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 1, 2019

These candidates are attacking Barack Obama’s policy positions more than Donald Trump. That is politically stupid and crazy. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 1, 2019

You know you have extreme ideologues running for president when @BarackObama is a punching bag for being too conservative. FWIW, President Obama is the only Democrat to twice win a majority of the vote since FDR (and is still hugely popular in the Democratic Party.) Not. Smart. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 1, 2019

There will be consequences:

They’re making statues of the Obamas, folks. They’re naming streets after him. He’s hugely popular and historic, here and globally. Biden is right to embrace his former boss, the others are idiots for bashing Obama — and, for that matter, the ACA. Good god, people. #demdebate — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) August 1, 2019

I warned about the long-term consequences of Democrats trashing the Obama legacy, here https://t.co/izdCcinp3l https://t.co/8aaZgx3ZTV — Bill Scher (@billscher) August 1, 2019

They’re literally talking more about Obama’s awful policies than Trump:

Democratic candidates, please read slowly: Hit Trump. Not Obama. Not that hard, folks. https://t.co/klP99a2lDA — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 1, 2019

