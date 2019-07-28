IT’S OFFICIAL!

President Donald Trump announced that Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats will be stepping down and be replaced by Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe:

Coats will reportedly leave on August 15 and the president will name an Acting Director until Rep. Ratcliffe is confirmed by the Senate:

Axios was the first to report the news on Sunday:

According to Politico’s Natasha Bertrand, Rep. Devin Nunes was offered the job but turned it down:

Yes, he was mayor of Heath, TX. But for some reason this guy left out Rep. Ratcliffe’s stint as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas:

According to the NYT’s Maggie Haberman, Coats “has been ready to leave for some time, but did not want to look like he was being forced out”:

